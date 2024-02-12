Cassopolis man killed in Wayne Township crash Published 12:29 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

CASSOPOLIS — A Cassopolis man was killed in a fatal crash in Wayne Township Sunday, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports that at approximately 7:40 a.m Sunday., deputies responded to a fatal crash on Dutch Settlement near Nubour Street in Wayne Township. 72 year-old Doren Preston, of Cassopolis, was traveling eastbound on Dutch settlement when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. Preston was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Dowagiac Police Department, Wayne Fire Department and Southwestern Mich. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor. The crash is still under investigation.