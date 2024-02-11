Niles advances four, Eddies one to regionals Published 11:36 am Sunday, February 11, 2024

STEVENSVILLE — The Michigan High School Athletic Association Wrestling Tournament moved into the individual phase Saturday.

With team districts behind them, wrestlers now have their sights set on individual state titles.

At the Division 2 tournament hosted by Lakeshore High School, the Niles Vikings advanced four wrestlers to the regional event, which is Saturday at Mason.

Edwardsburg advantage one wrestler.

Moving on for Niles are Max Rucker (175), Julian Means-Flewellen (190), Jaime Gaya (215) and Chase Brawley (285). Advancing for the Eddies is Keegan Parsons (138).

Means-Flewellen was the only area wrestler to advance to the finals where he faced Wolverine Conference foe Jaxson Smith, of Three Rivers.

Flewellen, after an opening-round bye, pinned Paw Paw’s Anthony Hudson in 5:18 and pinned Western’s Alexander Trudell in 5:19.

Smith defeated Means-Flewellen 6-1 in the championship match.

Brawley also received a first-round bye. He dropped his first match to Ronald London, of Western, but bounced back to win by major decision over Charlotte’s Jordan Ellison and defeated Paw Paw’s Braylen Kennedy to reach the championship finals.

In the third-place match, Brawley pinned Nick Ryan, of Marshall, in 4:59.

Rucker was pinned by Landon Walter, of Battle Creek Harper Creek, in the consolation championship match in 59 seconds. Gaya was pinned by Marshall’s Harland Begg in the championship finals in 4:18.

Parsons opened the day with a bye before pinning St. Joseph’s Mitch Culver in the quarterfinals, getting pinned by St. Joseph’s Logan Thomas in the semifinals, and then coming back to win by major decision over Western’s Quinn Ferris.

In the championship finals, Israel Waite, of Harper Creek, edged Parsons 1-0.