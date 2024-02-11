Early lead stands up in Marcellus win over Bloomingdale Published 8:34 am Sunday, February 11, 2024

MARCELLUS — Host Marcellus held off a late Bloomingdale rally to defeat the Cardinals 46-38 in Southwest 10 Conference boys basketball Friday night.

The Wildcats took an 18-10 lead after one quarter, which it built to 26-17 by halftime.

Marcellus extended its advantage to 39-26 heading into the fourth quarter. Bloomingdale tried to come back from its early deficit, but despite outscoring the Wildcats 12-7, was unable to recover.

Parker Adams led Marcellus with 16 points. Beau Ferguson added 13 points and Nathan Mihills 10 points. Mihills also had 12 rebounds, while Adams grabbed 11 rebounds.

The Wildcats are now 7-8 overall and 6-6 in Southwest 10 play heading into their game at Cassopolis Tuesday night.