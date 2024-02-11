Dowagiac man injured in Silver Creek Township crash Published 1:11 pm Sunday, February 11, 2024

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP — A Dowagiac man was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Silver Creek Township Saturday, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports deputies responded at approximately 11:14 p.m. to a personal injury traffic crash on M-152 near Leach Road in Silver Creek Township. Investigation shows that Justin James Richter, 34, of Dowagiac, was traveling west on M-152 near Leach when he lost control of his vehicle, running off the roadway to the left and striking a telephone before hitting a large tree. Richter had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Richter was transported to Corewell Health St. Joe for his injuries. Richter was wearing his seat belt and speed appears to have been a factor in the crash. Alcohol and or drug use is unknown at this time. Sister Lakes Fire, Dowagiac Fire and SMCAS assisted deputies on scene. The Crash remains under investigation.