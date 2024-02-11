Dowagiac man gets time served for carrying concealed weapons
Published 4:00 pm Sunday, February 11, 2024
CASSOPOLIS — A Dowagiac man who was arrested walking down the middle of the street with two weapons spent five months more in jail than he would have initially if he had shown up for his original sentencing date.
Mathew Allen Gourley, 37, of Orchard Street in Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to attempted carrying a concealed weapon and was sentenced Friday in Cass County Circuit Court to credit for 185 days served and $1,040 in fines and costs.
The incident occurred Jan. 24, 2022 in Dowagiac. Police observed him walking down the middle of the street with a gun strapped to his thigh. He also had a knife on him. The gun turned out to be a BB gun.
“You’ve spent over 180 days in jail,” the judge said. “If you had just cooperated, you probably would not spend any time in jail. I have a bit of advice, when you’re told to be in court, be there or the consequences will be worse.”
In other sentencings:
- Samantha Leah Dunnuck, 40, of Edwardsburg, pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl and was sentenced to two years probation, credit for 79 days served and $2,268 in fines and costs. The incident occurred Sept. 28, 2021 in Edwardsburg.
- Joe Michael-Lee Spicher, 34, of Watervliet, pleaded guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to three years probation, completion of the Twin County probation program and adult treatment court, credit for 123 days served and $2,628 in fines and costs. The incident occurred July 28, 2022 in Dowagiac.