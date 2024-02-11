Dowagiac man gets time served for carrying concealed weapons Published 4:00 pm Sunday, February 11, 2024

CASSOPOLIS — A Dowagiac man who was arrested walking down the middle of the street with two weapons spent five months more in jail than he would have initially if he had shown up for his original sentencing date.

Mathew Allen Gourley, 37, of Orchard Street in Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to attempted carrying a concealed weapon and was sentenced Friday in Cass County Circuit Court to credit for 185 days served and $1,040 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred Jan. 24, 2022 in Dowagiac. Police observed him walking down the middle of the street with a gun strapped to his thigh. He also had a knife on him. The gun turned out to be a BB gun.

“You’ve spent over 180 days in jail,” the judge said. “If you had just cooperated, you probably would not spend any time in jail. I have a bit of advice, when you’re told to be in court, be there or the consequences will be worse.”

