Cassopolis woman gets probation for meth possession Published 1:23 pm Sunday, February 11, 2024

CASSOPOLIS — A Cassopolis woman who was in the car asleep when the driver of the car robbed a Cassopolis gas station and ended up being shot himself was sentenced to probation Friday in Cass County Circuit Court.

Paige Nichole Dennison, 27, of Cassopolis, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of methamphetamine on that occasion and another date and was sentenced to two years probation, credit for 32 days served and $2,966 in fines and costs. She can keep the charges off her record if she is successful on probation.

The incidents occurred June 26, 2023 in Dowagiac and July 27, 2023 in Cassopolis.

“You’re lucky the prosecutor believed you that you weren’t involved in the robbery,” Judge Herman said. “You could be going to prison for armed robbery. It’s not a wise idea to sleep in a car outside when someone is doing a robbery.”