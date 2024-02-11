Brandywine’s Rieth, Schoff win district titles Published 12:15 pm Sunday, February 11, 2024

SCHOOLCRAFT — A pair of Brandywine wrestlers are headed to the regional tournament after winning Division 4 Individual District championship at Schoolcraft Saturday.

Kaiden Rieth and Gavin Schoff will be joined by Eau Claire’s Jovany Raya (190), Angel Guzman-Valle (132), Roman Alvarado (138), Keane Yanez (150) and Aiden Fisher (165).

Decatur advanced Zach Wiggins (190), Ismael Pena (215), Tanner Shugars (285), Kolton Burns (106), Ryder Gardner (132), Rylin Mean (144), Brody Mead (150), Carson Shugars (157) and Rowan Bradford (165).

Marcellus has one regional qualifier in Wyatt Korst (175).

Rieth won the 126-pound championship as he defeated Martin’s Jayce Ritchie 6-2. Rieth reached the title match after receiving a first-round bye by pinning Decatur’s Wiggins in 38 seconds and defeating Lawton’s Victer Ruimveld 6-2.

Schoff won by disqualification over Gobles’ Mason Mansfield in the title bout. Schoff advanced to the finals after receiving a first-round bye, pinning Bangor’s Trap Abbott in 54 seconds and pinning Decatur’s Carson Shugars in 43 seconds.