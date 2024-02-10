Roadrunners set records in sweep of Ancilla Published 9:20 am Saturday, February 10, 2024

DONALDSON, Ind. — Visiting Southwestern Michigan College turned in a pair of record-setting performances in its sweep of Ancilla College in Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference basketball Wednesday night.

The Roadrunner women’s basketball team set a new school record with 30 steals in its 87-55 win over the Chargers. Southwestern Michigan freshman Prince Adams (Evanston, Illinois) collected a record 17 rebounds as the Roadrunners completed the sweep with a 87-78 win over Ancilla in the men’s contest.

Both teams head to Battle Creek Saturday to take on Kellogg Community College.

Women’s Basketball

Southwestern Michigan (19-3, 5-2 Western Conference) came out on fire as it doubled up the Chargers 22-11 in the opening quarter.

The Roadrunners extended their lead to 40-20 by halftime as Ancilla could not deal with SMC’s full-court pressure defense.

Southwestern Michigan got off to an even better start in the second half as it scored 29 points in the third quarter to turn the game into a blow-out. The Roadrunners led 69-36 headed into the final 10 minutes of play.

Cameron Thomas (Hazel Crest, Illinois) led SMC with 20 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. Macey Laubach (Edwardsburg) added 14 points and eight steals, while Amara Palmer (Niles) finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and seven steals.

Nalani Williams (St. Louis, Missouri) ended the night with 11 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Mllie Scorsone led the Chargers with 18 points.

Men’s Basketball

The Roadrunners (13-9, 4-3 Western Conference) built up a 12-point halftime lead and then had to withstand a Chargers comeback attempt in the final 20 of play.

Leading 48-32 at halftime. Ancilla College came out on fire from the field, while Southwestern Michigan struggled to get into the same type of offensive flow it had in the opening 20 minutes.

The Chargers were able to get the lead under 10 points before the Roadrunners got their feet under them and held off the comeback attempt.

Rodell Davis Jr. (Glenview, Illinois) had 25 points to lead SMC, which also got 21 points from Mari Nichols (Niles) and 16 points from Rashawn Bost (Evanston, Illinois).

Adams had seven points to go along with his 17 rebounds.