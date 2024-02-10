Niles routs Sturgis to reclaim Wolverine lead Published 7:13 pm Saturday, February 10, 2024

NILES — An easy home victory over Sturgis coupled with Edwardsburg’s upset of Otsego moved Niles back into sole possession of first place in the Wolverine Conference boys basketball race Friday night.

Otsego, knocked off the Vikings last Friday night to force a tie atop the league standings was upset by Edwardsburg 59-46, while a few miles up US-12, Niles was blowing out the Trojans 58-17.

The Vikings are now 14-4 overall and 10-1 in the Wolverine Conference. Otsego is a game back at 9-2, while the Eddies kept the title hopes alive with the win and are 8-3 in league games. Niles hosts Edwardsburg Friday night.

The Vikings raced out to a 15-2 lead after one quarter, and led 28-7 by halftime. Niles took a 52-14 advantage into the fourth quarter. A majority of the second-half was played with a running clock.

Brenden Olsen had a game-high 19 points to leave the Vikings, who also got 13 points from Mike Phillips and nine points from Darris Johnson III.

Grady Miller led the Trojans (2-14, 2-9 Wolverine) with six points.

Niles will travel to Paw Paw for a Wolverine Conference game Tuesday night.

Girls Basketball

Niles is still in search of that elusive second win of the season.

Sturgis tried to put the Vikings away in the opening quarter as it outscored Niles 20-9. But the Vikings came storming back in the second quarter and cut the Trojans’ lead to 24-18.

Sturgis outscored Niles 19-11 in the second half to take the victory.

Elly Matlock had 15 points to lead the Vikings.

Rylee Carver led Sturgis with 14 points.

The Vikings host the Red Wolves Tuesday.