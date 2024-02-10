Man gets prison time for Cassopolis home invasion Published 9:21 am Saturday, February 10, 2024

CASSOPOLIS — A man who broke into a Cassopolis area home nearly 10 years ago is going to prison.

Brian McCall Mathis, 43, pleaded guilty Friday in Cass County Circuit Court to larceny in a building and second degree home invasion and was sentenced to concurrent terms of 24 months to four years in prison and six years to 15 years in prison. He has credit for 53 days served and must pay $1,266 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred April 23, 2015 at a property on Tharpe Lake Road in Cassopolis. He stole a firearm, tools and several other items from a man who had helped him in the past.

“It proves that no good deed goes unpunished,” Judge Herman said.

The judge noted that Mathis has been arrested nine times since the 2015 incident and also failed to appear for his original sentencing date. “You’re long past due to take accountability for this act,” he said. “You’ve victimized not only your family but the community. You’ve created havoc for the community at large.”