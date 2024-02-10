Eddies have big night in sweep of Otsego Published 10:15 am Saturday, February 10, 2024

EDWARDSBURG — It was a big night for the Edwardsburg girls and boys basketball teams against visiting Otsego Friday.

The girls basketball team avenged a 24-point loss to the Bulldogs from back in December, while the boys team knocked Otsego out of first place in the Wolverine Conference with its victory.

Girls Basketball

The Eddies (10-6, 7-3 Wolverine), who dropped a 54-30 decision to Otsego (9-6, 6-4 Wolverine), made sure that did not happen again as they got off to a fast start and kept their foot on the gas the entire contest.

Edwardsburg led 15-8 after the opening quarter and 26-18 by halftime.

In the second half, the Eddie were able to stretch their advance to double digits and keep it there for the final 16 minutes of play.

Chloe Baker had 12 points to lead Edwardsburg, which also got 10 points from Lainie Dorow. Shelby Laubach and Maddie Pobuda both finished with eight points.

Audry Lingbeek had 10 points to lead the Bulldogs.

The Eddies are back in action Tuesday as they head to Sturgis for another Wolverine Conference contest.

Boys Basketball

Edwardsburg overcame an 18-11 first-quarter deficit to hand the Bulldogs their second loss in conference play.

The Eddies (9-6, 8-3 Wolverine) outscored Otsego 16-4 in the second quarter to take a 27-22 halftime lead. The Bulldogs (14-4, 9-2 Wolverine) were never able to recover.

Edwardsburg led 37-34 heading into the fourth quarter, and despite losing two starters to fouls, scored 22 points while holding Otsego to 12 points to earn the upset win.

Will Moore and Matt Anders both scored 10 points to lead the Eddies, who also got nine points from Brody Schimpa and Annon Billingsly.

Louis DiGrandi IV had 13 points to pace the Bulldogs. Blake Marks added 10.

Edwardsburg will host Sturgis in a Wolverine Conference game Tuesday night.