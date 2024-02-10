Daily Data: Saturday, Feb. 10

Published 9:01 am Saturday, February 10, 2024

By Staff Report

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BRANDYWINE 50, DOWAGIAC 30

At Dowagiac

BRANDYWINE 50

Adeline Gill 7, Ellie Knapp 11, Karleigh Byrd 0, Adelyn Drotoz 10, Ireland Prenkert 0, MacKenna Price 0, Lexi Troup 2, Paige Krisler 0, Miley Young 9, Kadence Brumitt 5, Lily Gill 6. TOTALS: 14 19-25.

DOWAGIAC 30

Rebecca Guernsey 0, Marlie Carpenter 11, Faith Green 0, Maggie Weller 15, Damia Brooks 0, Brenna Mott 0, Audrey Johnson 4, Olivia Gadde 0, Madison Winchester 0. TOTALS: 12 5-7 30.

 

Brandywine               10        17        35        50

Dowagiac                    11        17        24        30

3-point baskets: Brandywine 3 (Drotoz 2, Young), Dowagiac 1 (Weller). Total fouls (fouled out): Brandywine 10 (none), Dowagiac 14 (Weller). Records: Brandywine 13-1, 7-0 Lakeland Conference; Dowagiac 9-5, 3-3 Lakeland Conference

 

EDWARDSBURG 50, OTSEGO 28

At Edwardsburg

OTSEGO 28

Maddie Elkins 1, Brooke Smalldon 8, Audry Lingbeek 10, Hannah Fitzpatrick 7, Olivia Dennis 2. TOTALS: 7 12 -21 28.

EDWARDSBURG 50

Shelby Laubach 8, Ella Zache 2, Maddie Pobuda 8, Mya Eberlein 2, Kourtney Zarycki 5, Chloe Baker 12, Kya Shier 2, Lainie Dorow 10, Valentina Johnson 1. TOTALS: 17 9-16 50.

 

Otsego                        8          18        26        28

Edwardsburg          15        26        36        50

3-point baskets: Otsego 2 (Lingbeek 2), Edwardsburg 7 (Baker 3, Laubach 2, Pobuda 2). Total fouls: Otsego 16, Edwardsburg 19. Records: Otsego 9-6 (6-4 Wolverine Conference), Edwardsburg 10-6 (7-3 Wolverine Conference).

 

BUCHANAN 55, BERRIEN SPRINGS 49

At Buchanan

BERRIEN SPRINGS 49

Jasyl Withers 6, Lillian Weigand 1, Zion Ellis 10, Kathryn Bergan 7, Addison Frakes 6, Aubre Smith 15, Suzy Markel 4. TOTALS: 20 3-11 49.

BUCHANAN 55

Maddie Young 6, LaBria Austin 26, Caito Horvath 3, Hannah Herman 10, Aspen Berry 8, Akirrah Robinson 2, Cam Carlson 0. TOTALS: 22 5-8 55.

 

Berrien Springs         17       33        42        49

Buchanan                    11        33        43        55

3 point baskets: Berrien Springs 6 (Ellis 2, Frakes 2, Withers 2), Buchanan 6 (Austin 3, Young 2, Horvath 1). Total fouls: Berrien Springs 12, Buchanan 10. Records: Berrien Springs 6-9 (1-5 Lakeland Conference), Buchanan 7-7 (5-2 Lakeland Conference).

 

STURGIS 43, NILES 29

At Niles

STURGIS 43

Keyanna O’Tey 3, Angela Cary 9, Rylee Carver 14, Kennedy Finnerman 7, Sydney Bir 8, Madison Webb 2. TOTALS: 16 6-9 43.

NILES 29

Jessica Thornton 2, Elly Matlock 15, Tanaya Brown 4, Maddie Zache 0, Ari Gerrits 2, Kayla Kiggins 3, Mia Holmes 3. TOTALS: 12 3-10 29.

 

Sturgis            20        24        35        43

Niles                9          18        22        29

3-point baskets: Sturgis 5 (Carver 3, Cary 1, Finnerman 1), Niles 2 (Kiggins 1, Holmes 1). Total fouls: Sturgis 13, Niles 15. Records: Sturgis 7-9,  4-6 Wolverine Conference; Niles 1-14, 1-9 Wolverine Conference

 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

BRANDYWINE 62, DOWAGIAC 28

At Dowagiac

BRANDYWINE 62

Jamier Palmer 9, Nylen Goins 12, Robert Whiting 2, Jaremiah Palmer 6, Will Hubbard 10, Brock Dye 2, Ryder Richard 0, Byron Linley 16, Jaytee Smith 2, Ethan Adamczyk 3, Jayvon Nichols 0. TOTALS: 26 5-9 62

DOWAGIAC 28

Jamal Williams 0, Braylon Wade 0, Joshua Winchester-Jones 0, Isaiah Fitchett 3, Christian Wheaton 2, Gianni Villalobos 9, Brayden Diaz 0, Devin Rock 2, Johnnie Cole 2, Chase Frazier 10. TOTALS: 12 3-8 28

 

Brandywine              22        37        55        62

Dowagiac                    3          15        18        28

3-point basket: Brandywine 5 (Goins 2, Linley 2, Adamczyk), Dowagiac 1 (Fitchett). Total fouls (fouled out): Brandywine 9 (none), Dowagiac 9 (none). Records: Brandywine 15-2, 6-1 Lakeland Conference; Dowagiac 8-10, 2-5 Lakeland Conference

 

BERRIEN SPRINGS 51, BUCHANAN 33

At Buchanan

BERRIEN SPRINGS 51

Ethan McCrary 8, Brady Blasko 4, J.J. Frakes 18, Brody Brewer 14, Micah McFarland 7. TOTALS: 21 5-9 51.

BUCHANAN 33

Preston Payne 0, Liam McBeth 0, Jake Franklin 8, Logan Wiggins 13, Matt Trigg 7, Will Carson 3, A.J. Camille-McLeod 2. TOTALS: 12 6-11 33

 

Berrien Springs         9          18        37        51

Buchanan                    10        21        23        33

3-point baskets: Berrien Springs 4 (McCrary 2, Frakes 1, Brewer 1), Buchanan 3 (Franklin 2, Wiggins 1). Total fouls: Berrien Springs 14, Buchanan 11. Records: Berrien Springs 13-5, 3-4 Lakeland Conference; Buchanan 5-12, 0-8 Lakeland Conference

 

