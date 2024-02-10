Daily Data: Saturday, Feb. 10
Published 9:01 am Saturday, February 10, 2024
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
BRANDYWINE 50, DOWAGIAC 30
At Dowagiac
BRANDYWINE 50
Adeline Gill 7, Ellie Knapp 11, Karleigh Byrd 0, Adelyn Drotoz 10, Ireland Prenkert 0, MacKenna Price 0, Lexi Troup 2, Paige Krisler 0, Miley Young 9, Kadence Brumitt 5, Lily Gill 6. TOTALS: 14 19-25.
DOWAGIAC 30
Rebecca Guernsey 0, Marlie Carpenter 11, Faith Green 0, Maggie Weller 15, Damia Brooks 0, Brenna Mott 0, Audrey Johnson 4, Olivia Gadde 0, Madison Winchester 0. TOTALS: 12 5-7 30.
Brandywine 10 17 35 50
Dowagiac 11 17 24 30
3-point baskets: Brandywine 3 (Drotoz 2, Young), Dowagiac 1 (Weller). Total fouls (fouled out): Brandywine 10 (none), Dowagiac 14 (Weller). Records: Brandywine 13-1, 7-0 Lakeland Conference; Dowagiac 9-5, 3-3 Lakeland Conference
EDWARDSBURG 50, OTSEGO 28
At Edwardsburg
OTSEGO 28
Maddie Elkins 1, Brooke Smalldon 8, Audry Lingbeek 10, Hannah Fitzpatrick 7, Olivia Dennis 2. TOTALS: 7 12 -21 28.
EDWARDSBURG 50
Shelby Laubach 8, Ella Zache 2, Maddie Pobuda 8, Mya Eberlein 2, Kourtney Zarycki 5, Chloe Baker 12, Kya Shier 2, Lainie Dorow 10, Valentina Johnson 1. TOTALS: 17 9-16 50.
Otsego 8 18 26 28
Edwardsburg 15 26 36 50
3-point baskets: Otsego 2 (Lingbeek 2), Edwardsburg 7 (Baker 3, Laubach 2, Pobuda 2). Total fouls: Otsego 16, Edwardsburg 19. Records: Otsego 9-6 (6-4 Wolverine Conference), Edwardsburg 10-6 (7-3 Wolverine Conference).
BUCHANAN 55, BERRIEN SPRINGS 49
At Buchanan
BERRIEN SPRINGS 49
Jasyl Withers 6, Lillian Weigand 1, Zion Ellis 10, Kathryn Bergan 7, Addison Frakes 6, Aubre Smith 15, Suzy Markel 4. TOTALS: 20 3-11 49.
BUCHANAN 55
Maddie Young 6, LaBria Austin 26, Caito Horvath 3, Hannah Herman 10, Aspen Berry 8, Akirrah Robinson 2, Cam Carlson 0. TOTALS: 22 5-8 55.
Berrien Springs 17 33 42 49
Buchanan 11 33 43 55
3 point baskets: Berrien Springs 6 (Ellis 2, Frakes 2, Withers 2), Buchanan 6 (Austin 3, Young 2, Horvath 1). Total fouls: Berrien Springs 12, Buchanan 10. Records: Berrien Springs 6-9 (1-5 Lakeland Conference), Buchanan 7-7 (5-2 Lakeland Conference).
STURGIS 43, NILES 29
At Niles
STURGIS 43
Keyanna O’Tey 3, Angela Cary 9, Rylee Carver 14, Kennedy Finnerman 7, Sydney Bir 8, Madison Webb 2. TOTALS: 16 6-9 43.
NILES 29
Jessica Thornton 2, Elly Matlock 15, Tanaya Brown 4, Maddie Zache 0, Ari Gerrits 2, Kayla Kiggins 3, Mia Holmes 3. TOTALS: 12 3-10 29.
Sturgis 20 24 35 43
Niles 9 18 22 29
3-point baskets: Sturgis 5 (Carver 3, Cary 1, Finnerman 1), Niles 2 (Kiggins 1, Holmes 1). Total fouls: Sturgis 13, Niles 15. Records: Sturgis 7-9, 4-6 Wolverine Conference; Niles 1-14, 1-9 Wolverine Conference
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
BRANDYWINE 62, DOWAGIAC 28
At Dowagiac
BRANDYWINE 62
Jamier Palmer 9, Nylen Goins 12, Robert Whiting 2, Jaremiah Palmer 6, Will Hubbard 10, Brock Dye 2, Ryder Richard 0, Byron Linley 16, Jaytee Smith 2, Ethan Adamczyk 3, Jayvon Nichols 0. TOTALS: 26 5-9 62
DOWAGIAC 28
Jamal Williams 0, Braylon Wade 0, Joshua Winchester-Jones 0, Isaiah Fitchett 3, Christian Wheaton 2, Gianni Villalobos 9, Brayden Diaz 0, Devin Rock 2, Johnnie Cole 2, Chase Frazier 10. TOTALS: 12 3-8 28
Brandywine 22 37 55 62
Dowagiac 3 15 18 28
3-point basket: Brandywine 5 (Goins 2, Linley 2, Adamczyk), Dowagiac 1 (Fitchett). Total fouls (fouled out): Brandywine 9 (none), Dowagiac 9 (none). Records: Brandywine 15-2, 6-1 Lakeland Conference; Dowagiac 8-10, 2-5 Lakeland Conference
BERRIEN SPRINGS 51, BUCHANAN 33
At Buchanan
BERRIEN SPRINGS 51
Ethan McCrary 8, Brady Blasko 4, J.J. Frakes 18, Brody Brewer 14, Micah McFarland 7. TOTALS: 21 5-9 51.
BUCHANAN 33
Preston Payne 0, Liam McBeth 0, Jake Franklin 8, Logan Wiggins 13, Matt Trigg 7, Will Carson 3, A.J. Camille-McLeod 2. TOTALS: 12 6-11 33
Berrien Springs 9 18 37 51
Buchanan 10 21 23 33
3-point baskets: Berrien Springs 4 (McCrary 2, Frakes 1, Brewer 1), Buchanan 3 (Franklin 2, Wiggins 1). Total fouls: Berrien Springs 14, Buchanan 11. Records: Berrien Springs 13-5, 3-4 Lakeland Conference; Buchanan 5-12, 0-8 Lakeland Conference