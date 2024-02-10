Cassopolis sweeps Comstock with ease Published 9:16 pm Saturday, February 10, 2024

1 of 9

CASSOPOLIS — With five Southwest 10 Conference games remaining in the 2023-24 season, the Cassopolis girls basketball team is still at the top of the league standings.

The Rangers improved to 12-1 with a 59-14 win over Comstock that was decided after just one quarter Friday night.

Cassopolis, which its tied with White Pigeon for first place, poured in 28 points in the opening quarter while holding the Colts to a basket. At halftime, the Rangers led 42-7. Cassopolis held Comstock (1-13, 0-12 Southwest 10) to seven points in the second half as well.

Atyanna Alford scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Rangers, while Ryley Bowsher finished with 15 points and Mackenzie Boyer eight points.

Anna Putti had half of the Colts points as she finished with seven.

Cassopolis (13-2) can now turn its attention to playing at No. 3-ranked Brandywine Monday night.

Boys Basketball

On a night when the Rangers honored their 1971 and 1973 boys state champion golf teams, Cassopolis (9-6, 9-3 Southwest 10) made short work of Comstock with a 71-46 Southwest 10 Conference victory.

The Rangers scored 23 and 22 points to open both halves and 13 points in the second and fourth quarters to account for their scoring.

Comstock trailed 23-13 after one quarter, 36-22 at halftime and 58-33 heading into the fourth quarter.

Kenny May had a game-high 28 points for the Rangers. He also grabbed 15 rebounds, had five assists, two steals and two blocks.

Ayden Gilliam added 14 points and Malachi Ward 10 points.

The Rangers host Lawton in a non-conference contest Tuesday night.