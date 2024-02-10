Buchanan spits Lakeland games with Berrien Springs Published 9:48 am Saturday, February 10, 2024

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Visiting Buchanan split a pair of Lakeland Conference games with Berrien Springs Friday night.

The Buchanan girls basketball team rallied from a 17-11 first-quarter deficit to defeat the Shamrocks 55-49. Berrien Springs had to rally from a 21-18 halftime deficit to beat the Bucks 51-33 in boys basketball.

Girls Basketball

Down six points heading into the second quarter, but Bucks (7-7, 5-2 Lakeland) outscored Berrien Springs (6-9, 1-5 Lakeland) 22-16 to tie the game at 33-33 at the break.

Buchanan edged ahead of the Shamrocks 43-42 after the third quarter and then held on for the victory.

The Bucks’ LaBria Austin had a game-high 26 points, while Hannah Herman added 10 points.

Aubre Smith had 15 points to lead the Shamrocks, who also got 10 points from Zion Ellis.

Buchanan will host Coloma in a non-conference contest Tuesday night.

Boys Basketball

Berrien Springs (13-5, 3-4 Lakeland) outscored Buchanan 33-11 in the second half for the come-from-behind victory.

Logan Wiggins was the only Buck to reach double figures as he scored 13 points. Jake Franklin finished with eight and Matt Trigg seven points.

J.J. Frakes led the Shamrocks with 18 points. Brody Brewer finished with 14.

Buchanan (5-12, 0-8 Lakeland) returns to the court Monday when it travels to Eau Claire for a non-conference game.