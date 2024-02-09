Eddies, Vikings eliminated in district semifinals Published 9:10 am Friday, February 9, 2024

THREE RIVERS — The night came to a quick ending for both Edwardsburg and Niles in Thursday’s Division 2 Team Wrestling Districts at Three Rivers.

Edwardsburg and Niles were eliminated after suffering losses in the semifinal round.

Edwardsburg dropped a 42-39 loss to Sturgis, while Niles was overwhelmed by No. 6-ranked Three Rivers 78-3.

Three Rivers went on to claim its first district championship since 2014 with a win over the Trojans.

Sturgis’ win over Edwardsburg avenged an earlier-season loss in the regular-season Wolverine Conference matchup.

In the night’s first match at 144-pounds, Braden Lundgren of Edwardsburg earned a pin in 1:24 over Sturgis’ Juan Pablo Soto for a quick 6-0 lead.

The Trojans evened the match, though, at 6-6 after Angel Alvarez stuck the Eddies’ Hudson Fields in 1:32 at 150.

Sturgis grabbed a 12-6 advantage after Aaron Castro won by pin fall in 1:12 over Gage Wright from Edwardsburg.

Cale Myers (165) from Edwardsburg beat Jacob Armey in 0:53 on a technical fall pulling the Eddies within one point at 12-11.

The Eddies captured wins in the next three matches to seize a 29-12 advantage. Edwardsburg’s Carson Eaton (175) won by forfeit. Gabe Smith pinned Sturgis’ Alex Valdez (190) in 0:56. Brandon Lundgren (215) earned a win by pin fall in 1:44 over the Trojans’ Jonathan Mendoza.

The momentum, however, quick swung back in favor of Sturgis beginning with forfeit wins for Eddie Jaramillo (285) and Easton Barkby (106) that closed the Trojans’ deficit to just five points, 29-24.

Brady Halfman’s loss for Edwardsburg by pin in 0:55 to Jose Perez (113) gave Sturgis a 30-29 lead.

Lola Barkby (120) won by forfeit to push the Trojans’ advantage to 36-29.

Caden Manfred (126) from Edwardsburg earned a 4-0 win over Jacob Lewis, pulling the Eddies within three points, 36-33.

Kaiden Waldron (132) from Sturgis pinned Edwardsburg’s Taurin Zimpleman in 0:32 to hoist the Trojans’ lead to 42-33 and sew up the match.

Edwardsburg’s Keegan Parsons pinned Diego Munoz from Sturgis in 0:44 at 138 in the night’s final match.

Three Rivers won five matches against Niles by forfeit.

Winning those matches for the Wildcats were Carter Hensley (144), Sam Reynolds (215), Kale Parr (113), Jak Monroe (120) and Ayden Keller (138).

Trenton Scott (285) from Niles beat Joe Anglemyer of Three Rivers at 285 for the Vikings’ lone win in the match.

Aiden Brazo (150) from Niles got pinned in 0:46 by Landon Moreland of Three Rivers.

Toney Boyne (157) of Niles lost by pin in 3:33 to Brayden Faile from Three Rivers.

Talon Bennett (165) from Niles was pinned by Louis Smith from Three Rivers in 0:29.

Niles’ Max Rucker (175) lost by pin in 2:35 to Jeremiah Detwiler of Three Rivers. Detwiler, a senior, is a three-time state qualifier.

Ronald Fielder (190) from Niles lost by pin in 4:18 to Three Rivers sophomore Jaxon Smith.

At 106, Korbin Hughes of Niles lost by pin fall in 0:25 by Three Rivers freshman Brody Morrill.

Niles’ Nate Smith lost by pin in 0:55 to Gavin Babcock at 126.

Jacob Stewart (132) from Niles was pinned in 1:06 by Ethan Moreland of Three Rivers.