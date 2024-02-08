Cassopolis honoring 1971 and 1973 state golf champs Published 6:26 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

CASSOPOLIS — At halftime of its boys basketball game Friday night, Cassopolis High School will honor its 1971 and 1973 state champion golf teams.

The team consisted of Wayne Barko, Bob Beardslee, Jeff Bruens, Frank Hagemann, John Loupee, Bill Loux, Tim Smith and Steve Wells.

The Rangers were coached by John Vargo and Bob Follett.

Cassopolis is hosting Comstock in a Southwest 10 Conference contest. Tipoff is set for approximately 7:30 p.m. The Rangers girls basketball team will face the Colts at 6 p.m.