Berrien County marriage licenses
Published 9:58 am Thursday, February 8, 2024
- JOSEPH — The following couples were recently granted marriage licenses by the Berrien County Clerk’s Office:
- Miguel Antonio Archibeque, Berrien Springs, to Gabriella Marie Tenold, Tampa, Fl.
- Brianda Veronica Gonzalez Del Angel, Panuco, Vc., to Joshua Alan Middleton, South Bend, Ind.
- Priscilla Angela Riden, Niles, to Chandler Dillon King, Niles
- Elizabeth Lynn Brown, St. Joseph, to Gaston Alan Leoni, Coloma
- Shriyansh Chauhan, Berrien Springs, to Sakshi Chhaperwal, Berrien Springs
- Maya Thi Pfifer, Chelsea, to John Ryan McNally, St. Joseph