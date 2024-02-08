Berrien County marriage licenses

Published 9:58 am Thursday, February 8, 2024

By Submitted

  1. JOSEPH — The following couples were recently granted marriage licenses by the Berrien County Clerk’s Office:
  • Miguel Antonio Archibeque, Berrien Springs, to Gabriella Marie Tenold, Tampa, Fl.
  • Brianda Veronica Gonzalez Del Angel, Panuco, Vc., to Joshua Alan Middleton, South Bend, Ind.
  • Priscilla Angela Riden, Niles, to Chandler Dillon King, Niles
  • Elizabeth Lynn Brown, St. Joseph, to Gaston Alan Leoni, Coloma
  • Shriyansh Chauhan, Berrien Springs, to Sakshi Chhaperwal, Berrien Springs
  • Maya Thi Pfifer, Chelsea, to John Ryan McNally, St. Joseph

