Michael Bolton reschedules Four Winds New Buffalo performance Published 5:24 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. – February 6, 2024 – The Michael Bolton performance scheduled for Saturday, May 25 at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center has been postponed and rescheduled for Friday, October 25, 2024.

A previous statement from Michael Bolton on Jan. 5 said, “I want to start by wishing everyone a very happy and healthy new year! I also want to share that 2023 ended up presenting me with some very unexpected challenges. Just before the holiday, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery. Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family.

“For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I’ll have to take a temporary break from touring. It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon. I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have generously shown me through the years. Know that I’m keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I’ll give you more updates as soon as I can. Much love always, MB.”

All tickets are valid for the rescheduled date. Ticket holders can also request a refund at point of purchase if they are not able to attend the rescheduled date.