Marcellus edges Hartford 52-21 in overtime Published 1:43 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

MARCELLUS — Host Marcellus edged Hartford 52-51 in overtime of it Southwest 10 Conference boys basketball Tuesday night.

The Wildcats (5-8, 4-6 Southwest 10) led 14-13 after one quarter and 22-21 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Marcellus held a 16-13 advantage in scoring, which led to a 38-26 lead heading into the final eight minutes of the contest. The Huskies (10-6, 9-3 Southwest 10) outscored the Wildcats 11-7 in the fourth quarter to force the extra session.

Marcellus scores seven points in overtime to pull-out the win.

Parker Adams had 16-points to lead the Wildcats, while Beau Ferguson added 14 points and drew Lehew eight points. Ferguson also grabbed nine rebounds and Mihills eight.