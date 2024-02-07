Daily Data: Wednesday, Feb. 7 Published 9:17 am Wednesday, February 7, 2024

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

DOWAGIAC 56, THREE RIVERS 48

At Three Rivers

DOWAGIAC 56

Jamal Williams 3, Braylon Wade 0, Joshua Winchester-Jones 7, Isaiah Fitchett 13, Christian Wheaton 4, Gianna Villalobos 18, Brayden Diaz 11, Devon Rock 0, Johnnie Cole 0. TOTALS: 19 11-16 56

THREE RIVERS 48

Mason Awe 10, Drake Graver 8, Jace Gray 7, Lamonta Stone 4, Will Wardell 44, Heston Saunders 2, Zander Barth 9, Maxwell Burg 4. TOTALS: 19 7-10 48

Dowagiac 13 20 38 56

Three Rivers 10 20 35 48

3-point baskets: Dowagiac 7 (Winchester-Jones, Fitchett 2, Villalobos, Diaz 3), Three Rivers 3 (Awe, Graver 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 9 (none), Three Rivers 13 (none). Technical fouls: Dowagiac (Villalobos). Records: Dowagiac 7-9, Three Rivers 3-13

BUCHANAN 54, CONSTANTINE 31

At Buchanan

CONSTANTINE 31

Rushawn James 6, Caleb Bontrager 5, Cooper Juday 0, Isaac Moore 14, Jack Larink 2, Donovan Miller 2, Joshua Bontrager 1, Canon Manley 1. TOTALS: 12 5-12 31.

BUCHANAN 54

Preston Payne 2, Liam McBeth 9, Triston Nesbitt 1, Karmine Brown 12, Jake Franklin 7, Nico Finn 0, Logan Wiggins 4, Matt Trigg 10, Will Carson 5, A.J. Camille-McLeod 0, Ari Johnson 2, Connor Billington 2. TOTALS: 19 10-17 54.

Constantine 11 17 24 31

Buchanan 12 27 36 54

3-point baskets: Constantine 2 (Moore 2), Buchanan 6 (McBeth 3, Brown 2, Franklin 1). Total fouls: Constantine 17, Buchanan 15. Records: Constantine 2-15, Buchanan 5-11

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

DOWAGIAC 40, THREE RIVERS 28

At Dowagiac

THREE RIVERS 28

Lanie Glass 5, N. Cezar 0, Jennaya Decker 5, E. Ventrone 2, Allie McGlothen 14, Annabelle Gill 2, Ashton Ware 0, Hannah Colburn 0. TOTALS: 11 3-8 28

DOWAGIAC 40

Rebecca Guernsey 6, Marlie Carpenter 13, Maggie Weller 7, Damia Brooks 3, Brenna MMott 0, Audrey Johnson 11, Olivia Gadde 0. TOTALS: 17 4-16 40

Three Rivers 10 15 23 28

Dowagiac 8 8 25 40

3-point baskets: Three Rivers 1 (Decker), Dowagiac 2 (Carpenter, Weller). Total fouls (fouled out): Three Rivers 18 (none), Dowagiac 10 (Weller). Records: Three Rivers 3-11, Dowagiac 9-4

VICKSBURG 46, NILES BRANDYWINE 38

At Vicksburg

VICKSBURG 46

Emma Steele 7, Scarlett Hosner 6, Kendra Cooley 11, Maddison Diekman 8, Makayla Allen 6, Hannah Devries 8. TOTALS: 22 9-13 46.

BRANDYWINE 38

Adeline Gill 8, Ellie Knapp 10, Adelyn Drotoz 10, Miley Young 3, Niyah Mason 2, Kadence Brumitt 5. TOTALS: 18 5-9 38.

Brandywine 9 11 27 39

Vicksburg 11 30 32 46

3-point baskets: Brandywine 5 (Gill 1, Knapp 1, Drotoz 2, Young 1), Vicksburg 5 (Steele 1, Cooley 1, Diekkman 1, Allen 1, Devries 1). Total Fouls: Vicksburg 10, Brandywine 14. Records: Vicksburg 12-2, Brandywine 12-1

CASSOPOLIS 70, BLOOMINGDALE 26

At Bloomingdale

CASSOPOLIS 70

Mackenzie Boyer 9, Ella Smith 8, Aleah Dahlgren 3, Maliyah Flowers 3, Atyanna Alford 30, JaMya Hart 2, Ryley Bowsher 13. TOTALS: 25 15-19 70.

BLOOMINGDALE 26

Teya Bale 5, Gretchen Hutchins 2, G. Hutchins 4, Yulissa Perales 10, Andreya Robinson 5. TOTALS: 9 7-14 26.

Cassopolis 26 41 58 70

Bloomingdale 6 15 23 26

3-point baskets: Cassopolis 5 (Boyer 3, Smith 1, Dahlgren 1), Bloomingdale 1 (Robinson 1). Total fouls: Cassopolis 19, Bloomingdale 18. Records: Cassopolis 12-2, 11-1 Southwest 10; Bloomingdale 4-8, 4-6 Southwest 10