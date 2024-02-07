Big first quarters lead to easy wins for Cassopolis Published 1:19 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

CASSOPOLIS — Host Cassopolis erupted for 26 first-quarter points en route to a 70-26 Southwest 10 Conference victory over Bloomingdale Tuesday.

The win kept the Rangers on top of the league standings as they improved to 11-1. White Pigeon remains a game behind in the loss column.

The Cassopolis boys basketball team also used a big opening quarter to defeat the Cardinals 66-20.

Girls Basketball

The Rangers (12-2) were able to take advantage of numerous Bloomingdale turnovers to turn the game into a blowout in the opening quarter as they took a 26-6 lead over the Cardinals.

Bloomingdale (4-8, 4-6 Southwest 10) never scored more than nine points in one quarter, which it did in the second, to make it 41-15 at halftime.

Cassopolis continued to force turnovers in the second half, which led to easy baskets. The Rangers held the Cardinals to 11 second-half points while scoring 29.

Atyanna Alford had a game-high 30 points to lead Cassopolis and all scorers. The Rangers also got 13 points from Ryley Bowsher, nine points from Mackenzie Boyer and eight points from Ella Smith.

Yulissa Perales had 10 points to lead Bloomingdale.

Boys Basketball

Cassopolis jumped out to a 22-3 lead after one quarter and never looked back.

The Rangers (8-6, 8-3 Southwest 10) added 20 more points to their side of the scoreboard in the second eight minutes to lead 42-8 at halftime.

Bloomingdale struggled the entire night offensively. In the second half, the Cardinals scores six points in the third and fourth quarters while giving up 24 to Cassopolis.

Jadyn Brown led a trio of Rangers in double figures with 16 points. He also had eight rebounds. Malachi Ward added 12 points and four steals, while Tre Peterson Evan had 10 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Lucas Williams added nine points and Kenny May seven points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Cassopolis will host a Southwest 10 Conference doubleheader against Comstock Friday night.