Sgt. Jerrod Eugene Sherwood Published 3:31 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Nov. 5, 1983-Feb. 1, 2024

Sgt. Jerrod Eugene Sherwood, 40, passed away peacefully on Feb. 3, 2024. Jerrod was born Nov. 5, 1983, in Dowagiac, MI to Roger and Kimberlee (Carter) Sherwood. He was a loving husband, father, son and brother. As an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also liked racing and found himself building his own race car. Growing up, Jerrod traveled alongside his father, spending countless hours watching him race, cheering him along. He was always so proud of his father and wanted to race just like him.

Jerrod loved his country and served honorably in the Unites State Marine Corps from 2009-2019, retiring as an aviation ordnance system technician. During his service he received many awards for his dedication and honor including Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, 3 Marine Corps good conduct medals, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, 3 certificates of commendation, 3 letters of appreciation, 6 expert rifle qualification badges and 3 expert pistol qualification badges. Jerrod also taught land navigation, Marine Corps Martial Arts, and nutrition to new recruits. He did this with pride.

Jerrod married the former Ashley Rector on July 4, 2021, who survives. Together they began to build a beautiful life and loved each other unconditionally. He is also survived by his daughter, Brianna Sherwood; his mother, Kimberlee (James) Miller; his father, Roger (Dolores) Sherwood; siblings, Kristen (Delbert) Youmans, Kyle Sherwood and Danielle (Joshua) Barker; mother-in-law, Antionette Rector; grandparents, Eugene (Marg) Sherwood and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Jerrod was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edsel (Della) Carter, Nora (Ronald) Hackworth, father-in-law, Eric Rector and several cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.

For all who knew and loved Jerrod, and to all the past and present Marines he says to you, one final time “Semper Fidelis, Ooh-rah”!

Funeral services to celebrate Jerrod’s life will be 11:30 a.m., Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at the Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Richland Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, starting at 10:30 a.m. Interment with full military honors will be at Fort Custer National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Center for Hospice, Raclin House, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com