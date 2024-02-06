James Turner Longwell Jr. Published 11:16 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Sept. 29, 1936-Feb. 4, 2024

After several years of declining health, James found his peace with his passing on Feb. 4, 2024, in Mishawaka, Indiana.

Jim was born in Paw Paw Michigan on Sept. 29, 1936. According to family legend, Jim was delivered by Dr. Tenhouten to a mother the doctor knew couldn’t keep the baby. Dr. Tenhouten did know a couple that wasn’t able to have a child and longed to become parents. The doctor took Jim to James “Turner” and Dorothy Longwell. The adoption was finalized in March of 1937. He was raised as an only child.

Turner and Dorothy preceded him in death.

The Longwell’s moved to Niles, Michigan when Jim was five years old. This is where Jim grew up and graduated from high school. He loved telling the story how he became a member and an acolyte for the Episcopal Church when in high school so he could join their basketball team! Jim always called Niles his hometown.

Jim, working as an engineer along with other positions, gave him the chance to live in Florida, Alabama, Texas, and Maryland. In time he returned to Indiana, moved back to Niles for a while before settling in the Mishawaka and South Bend area.

In his younger days, Jim enjoyed golfing, especially afterwords in the clubhouse with his parents and friends. Through the years of telling his stories “One more time”, they may have become a bit jumbled, but he always remembered what he drank! Jim was a voracious reader especially authors Robert Parker, Stuart Woods, and CJ Box. His reading also included history of the Civil War, World War II, and autobiographies of those he admired. He had a big heart for all animals, especially elephants, and has many fur babies waiting at the Rainbow Bridge. He was very proud of his time with the Marine Corp and Michigan State.

He is survived by his guard kitty, Sweet Pea, wife, Elizabeth Keefe, and her children Amanda Smiley, Reno NV, Adam Grooms, Mishawka IN, and Abbie (Adam) Thomason, Crowley Lake, CA. Along with Jim’s daughter Kerry (Lane) and granddaughter Lauren Hamilton of Aurora CO, granddaughter Logan Hamilton of Grand Junction CO, and Lindsay (Scott) Peters of Colorado Springs, CO. And his sister-in-law Lisa and niece Kalie Lundquist of North Liberty, IN.

Jim was estranged from his son Christopher (Longwell) Davis.

The family wants to thank Center for Hospice for its compassion and care not only for Jim but also for his family and his guard kitty.

Kaniewski Funeral Home of South Bend has been entrusted with his cremation. There will be a private Celebration of Life.

Jim is asking you to remember him by donating to the Elephant Sanctuary in Hohenwald, Tennessee. Their website is: https://shop.elephants.com/fundraisers/jim-longwell-memorial