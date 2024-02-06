Fort Wayne’s Collins signs with Southwestern Michigan Published 1:30 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

DOWAGIAC — Khalise Collins, of Wayne High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana, has signed her National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent to play for the Southwestern Michigan College women’s basketball team.

Collins is the seventh member of Roadrunner Coach Jay Jenkins 2024-25 recruiting class.

“Khalise has put in the work the last few years, so this is just a testament of all the hard work paying off,” said Coaches Lacia and Juan Gorman of Wayne said. “We are extremely excited for her.”

Collins was named to the all-conference second team in Fort Wayne’s 10-school Summit Athletic Conference her senior year. She joins Rayvan Rush, of Lansing, Illinois; Atyanna Alford, of Cassopolis; Cam Edmondson, of Harvey, Illinois; Bella Cullifer, of Constantine; Maggie Weller, of Dowagiac; and Olivia Robinson, of Roscoe, Illinois, in SMC’s recruiting class.

“Khalise is a dominant force in the paint, very strong and a great rebounder,” Jenkins said.