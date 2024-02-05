Rush becomes sixth member of SMC recruiting class Published 11:49 am Monday, February 5, 2024

DOWAGIAC — While the Southwestern Michigan College women’s basketball team continues to rack up wins, first-year Coach Jay Jenkins is also racking up recruits.

Rayvan Rush, of Thornton Fractional South High School in Lansing, Illinois, became the sixth member of the recruiting class of 2024-25, when she signed her National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent recently.

“Rayvan is an all-around player — she can shoot, defend, and gets out and runs the floor,” said Thornton Coach Marlen Hawkins.” “She plays mostly point guard and can run an offensive system, but will get buckets when needed from creating her own shot or getting steals. She is a well-rounded player and will be a great addition. She is ready to play at the next level.”

Rush joins Atyanna Alford, of Cassopolis; Cam Edmondson, of Harvey, Illinois; Bella Cullifer, of Constantine; Maggie Weller, of Dowagiac; and Olivia Robinson, of Roscoe, Illinois, in SMC’s recruiting class.

“Rayvan is a dominant guard with athleticism, an aggressive defender and a strong finisher in the paint,” Jenkins said. “I’m looking forward to her breaking some records.”

This year, the team currently is 18-3 overall and 4-2 in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference.

The Roadrunners have already set numerous school and individual records this season, including single game scoring (111), team two-point FG made in a game (43), team free throws made in a game (21), fewest points allowed in a game (18), team assists in a game (31), team rebounds in a game (67) and team steals in a game (25).