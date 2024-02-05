Rangers fall to Berrien Springs Published 8:40 am Monday, February 5, 2024

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Visiting Cassopolis came up just short against former BCS Athletic Conference foe Berrien Springs in a non-conference boys basketball contest Saturday.

The Rangers, playing on back-to-back nights, dropped a 41-37 decision to the Shamrocks.

Malachi Ward led Cassopolis with 10 points. Tre Peterson Evans finished with seven points, six rebounds, three assists and four steals. Ayden Gilliam also had seven points.

Kenny May was held to four points by Berrien Springs, but he did grab a team-high 11 rebounds. Jadyn Brown grabbed seven rebounds to go along with three assists.

The Rangers jump back into Southwest 10 Conference play Tuesday when it hosts Bloomingdale.