Presbyterian Women’s Association to host 50th annual Salad Smorgasbord, Style Show Published 2:46 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

EDWARDSBURG — A local annual event is celebrating a milestone this year.

The Presbyterian Women’s Association is gearing up for its 50th Annual Salad Smorgasbord and Style Show to be hosted at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21 at the Edwardsburg High School gymnasium.

The event features a wide variety of homemade salads, a style show and door prizes. Each year, the PWA makes a “handmade” quilt to raffle off at the smorgasbord.

50 years ago, the women of Edwardsburg Presbyterian Church decided to make salads and one member made her hot chicken salad to bring to the luncheon, then hosted at the Church Manse. The ladies decided it was such a great time that they might do something like this again only in the church fellowship hall as a fundraiser. From there, history was made, the hot chicken salad was a hit, more and more ladies came and more and more salads were made.

The theme of the event this year is “50 Years of Golden Memories.” Tickets go on sale Sunday, Feb. 18 immediately after church in the downstairs fellowship hall with admission set at $9 According to the PWA, only 400 tickets are being sold. Those unable to get tickets on Feb. 18 are asked to contact Joann Mackling at (269) 663-2045. Guests are also encouraged to bring non-perishable goods to be distributed to the Edwardsburg Food Pantry.