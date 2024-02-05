One dead after explosion at Calvin Township pumping station Published 9:36 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

PENN TOWNSHIP — One man was killed and another was injured after an explosion at a pumping station in Calvin Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports that at approximately 3:50 p.m. Monday, deputies assisted the Penn Township Fire Department in responding to an explosion at a petroleum pumping station – located on the 19000 block of Bulhand Road, Calvin Township – owned by Trak Oil company of Port Huron.

Initial calls came from area residents who heard a loud explosion and force from the explosion that shook their homes. Investigation showed that two men were working on a tank when it exploded and caused a fire. One of the men, Charles Lawrence, 71, of Lakeport, MI, was killed in the incident. The other man, Kevin Lawrence, 38, of Osceola, IN, sustained minor injuries.

The incident will be investigated by the Michigan State Police Fire Marshal and the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. Also assisting on scene were Cass Area Fire Department, Elkhart Fire Department, SEPSA Ambulance and SMACS Ambulance. The incident remains under investigation.