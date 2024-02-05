Bobcats’ Ward, Marcellus’ Allen win titles at Northview tourney Published 12:06 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

GRAND RAPIDS — A trio of local teams competed in the Northview Invitational girls wrestling tournament Sunday.

Brandywine’s Maddison Ward continued her dominating season by going 5-0 to win the 170-pound championship. Ward is now eight wins away from 100.

Marcellus’ Gabriella Allen also captured a championship as she won the 190-pound crown.

The Wildcats’ Memory Sylvester (145/55) and Carlee Osborn (170) were runners-up, while Madisyn Harrison (125) and Jerzi Smith (190) were third-place finishers. Brooke Evans took fourth for Marcellus at 120-pounds.

Dowagiac’s Cinthia Villegas was third at 130-pounds.

Thornapple-Kellogg won the tournament with 73 points, while Marcellus was second with 65 points. Brandywine placed ninth (26) and Dowagiac tied for 17th with Constantine.

Ward pinned all five of her opponents, including West Ottawa’s Le’Anna Zavala in 4:30 of the championship match. Ward also pinned Osborn, of Marcellus, in one minute and Paige Reynolds, of East Kentwood, in 1:01.

Allen stuck both of her opponents to win the championship. In the first round she pinned teammate Smith in 2:41, while in the title match, she pinned Paw Paw’s Angel Miller in 1:12.