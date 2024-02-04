Walter John Quist Published 6:38 pm Sunday, February 4, 2024

March 5, 1954-Jan. 27, 2024

Walter John Quist, 69, peacefully passed away on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Niles, Michigan.

Walter was born on March 5, 1954, in South Bend, Indiana to the late John W. Quist and Noreen L. (Hansen) Quist.

Along with his parents, Walter was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Joseph A. Correa.

Left to cherish the memory of Walter are his siblings, Myron L. (Linda J.) Quist and Marilyn R. (Mel Williams) Correa; nephews, Jason (Melissa) Quist, Brandon J. Quist, Casey Quist, and Joseph J. (Michelle) Correa; niece, Beth R. (Jason) Atkinson and great-nephew, Bradley J. Correa.

A man with a remarkable zest for life, Walter’s joyous spirit was infectious to all who knew him. He was a familiar face at the senior center, where he delighted in the companionship and challenges of bingo. In his youth, Walter’s athletic prowess shone through his commitment on the Brandywine Basketball team, epitomizing the spirit of sportsmanship on and off the court.

Not only an athlete, Walter’s musical talent was apparent as he skillfully played the flute in high school. His commitment to teamwork was further evident in his participation in the Red Sox Little League Baseball program and his proud journey from Cub Scouts to Boy Scouts, with fond memories of the time spent under the guidance of his father, the Scout Master. Walter’s sense of responsibility and camaraderie was also demonstrated through the shared paper route with his siblings.

A testament to his courage, Walter’s life was marked by his extraordinary recovery from a tragic accident that left him in a coma for three months. Despite the daunting journey of relearning all motor skills, he returned to school with an unwavering determination, triumphantly walking across the stage to receive his diploma.

A sociable soul, he never uttered a bad word about anyone and could strike up a conversation with a stranger, leaving them a friend. Walter’s love for his sister was immeasurable and his faith was as steadfast as his presence at Bertrand Bible Church. His absence will be deeply felt, yet his legacy of love, friendship, and perseverance will forever resonate with those he touched.

The family would like to thank all of Walter’s caregivers, especially Diana Garza and Johnny Avaroda. They would also like to thank the Senior Center for all that they did for Walter.

Memorial contributions in honor of Walter may be made out to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Visitation for Walter will be on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with a Funeral Service to be held at 12:30 p.m., at Brown Funeral Home, 521 East Main St. Niles, MI 49120. Burial will immediately follow at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens, 61453 M-51, Niles, MI 49120.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home.

Photos, condolences, and memories may be left for Walter’s family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com