Decatur wins another Southwest 10 Conference championship Published 2:33 pm Sunday, February 4, 2024

BLOOMINGDALE — The Decatur wrestling team rolled to another Southwest 10 Conference championship at Bloomingdale Saturday.

The Raiders finished with 233.5 points to easily outdistance runner-up White Pigeon, which finished with 194 points. Hartford finished third with 142 points, Bangor fourth with 120 points and Marcellus fifth with 59 points.

Cassopolis placed ninth with 26 points.

Decatur had five individual champions. Marcellus and Cassopolis did not have an individual winner.

The top finisher for the Rangers was Alan Wegner, who was second at 175 pounds to Decatur’s Zach Wiggins.

Cassopolis also had Devell Flowers finish third at 106 pounds.

Marcellus’ top finishers were Leighton Osborn (144), Wyatt Korst (175), Adan Deer (190), Nate Irwin (215) and Brock Woodhouse (285), all of whom finished fourth.

In the girl’s portion of the tournament, Marcellus’ Makayla McWilliams (155), Carlee Osborn (170) and Gabriella Allen (190) all won conference championships.

Cassopolis’ Meagan Conrad finished third at 155 pounds.