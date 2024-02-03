Two suspects in custody after police chase across state line Published 10:53 am Saturday, February 3, 2024

MILTON TOWNSHIP — Two suspects are in custody after a car chase that started in Michigan ended in South Bend, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports that at approximately 2:50 p.m. Friday, February 2, Cass County Sheriff’s Office Deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Ironwood Drive and Bell Road in Milton Township. The vehicle came to a stop on the side of Ironwood Road before fleeing the scene when deputies approached it.

Deputies pursued the vehicle for approximately 6.4 miles. During the pursuit, the suspect’s vehicle was attempting to go through a curve at Adams Road and Stateline Road when the vehicle lost control and crashed into the fence at St. Patrick’s County Park. The suspect driver then took off on foot, leading deputies on a foot pursuit. The suspect eventually gave up and was placed in custody. There was a passenger inside the suspects’ vehicle as well.

The male driver was identified as Scott Reed 42, of South Bend, and the female passenger was identified as Melissa Wolf, 41, of Mishawaka. Both Reed and Wolf were found to be in possession of methamphetamine. St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office placed both suspects in custody due to the vehicle crashing in Indiana. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office will be submitting charges for both Reed and Wolf. There were no injuries sustained during this incident.

This case remains under investigation. Those with any information pertaining to this incident are asked to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at (800)-462-9328. Assisting agencies included the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office (IN).