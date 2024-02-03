Three Rivers dominates Wolverine Conference Tournament Published 4:51 pm Saturday, February 3, 2024

NILES — The Wolverine Conference wrestling tournament was a one-horse race as Three Rivers steamrolled the competition at Niles High School Saturday.

The Wildcats, who were undefeated during regular-season duals, amassed 234.5 points to easily win the league tournament. Plainwell was a distant second with 130 points, while Paw Paw finished third with 119.5 points.

Host Niles places sixth with 75 points and Edwardsburg was eighth with 60 points.

Neither the Vikings or the Eddies had an individual champion Saturday.

Niles did have three runners-up in Sam Rucker (175), Julian Means-Flewellen (190) and Chase Brawley (285). Jaime Gaya finished third for the Vikings at 215 pounds.

Edwardsburg’s top finisher was Caden Manfred at 126 pounds.

In the girl’s portion of the tournament, Niles’ Jazmin Sosa finished second at 170 pounds.