UPDATED: Championship round set at Lakeland Tournament
Published 10:58 am Saturday, February 3, 2024
NILES — Regular-season Lakeland Conference champion Dowagiac leads Buchanan as the finals are set at the league tournament at Brandywine High School.
The Chieftains have 131 points, while the Bucks are second with 124 points, Eau Claire is third with 102 points, while defending champion Brandywine fourth with 89 points. Berrien Springs fifth with 53 points and Benton Harbor is sixth with four points.
Here are the pairings so far for the Lakeland Conference championship round:
106
Holden Carrington (BU) vs. Markus Ottinger (DOW)
113
AJ Munson (DOW) vs. Ben Turay (BU)
120
Nicholas Green (DOW) vs. Cooper Mabry (BU)
126
Giovanni Alvardo (EC) vs. Ben Gilbert (BS)
132
Kaiden Rieth (BW) vs. Angel Guzman-Valle (EC)
138
Cameron White (DOW) vs. Roman Alvarado (EC)
144
Jacob Villegas (DOW) vs. Ulysses Perez-Martinez (EC)
150
Israel Villegas (DOW) vs. Agustin Gonzalez Torres (BW)
157
Leland Payne (BU) vs., Keane Yanez (EC)
165
Gavin Schoff (BW) vs. Dylan Russell (BS)
175
Brayden Sebasty (BU) vs. Josh Patrolia (BW)
190
Lucas Zeiger (BU) vs. Hayden Groth (DOW)
215
Jose Martinez-Vanega (EC) vs. Drew Andersen (BU)
285
Cal Chapman (DOW) vs. Andrew McKee (BW)