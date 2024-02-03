UPDATED: Championship round set at Lakeland Tournament Published 10:58 am Saturday, February 3, 2024

NILES — Regular-season Lakeland Conference champion Dowagiac leads Buchanan as the finals are set at the league tournament at Brandywine High School.

The Chieftains have 131 points, while the Bucks are second with 124 points, Eau Claire is third with 102 points, while defending champion Brandywine fourth with 89 points. Berrien Springs fifth with 53 points and Benton Harbor is sixth with four points.

Here are the pairings so far for the Lakeland Conference championship round:

106

Holden Carrington (BU) vs. Markus Ottinger (DOW)

113

AJ Munson (DOW) vs. Ben Turay (BU)

120

Nicholas Green (DOW) vs. Cooper Mabry (BU)

126

Giovanni Alvardo (EC) vs. Ben Gilbert (BS)

132

Kaiden Rieth (BW) vs. Angel Guzman-Valle (EC)

138

Cameron White (DOW) vs. Roman Alvarado (EC)

144

Jacob Villegas (DOW) vs. Ulysses Perez-Martinez (EC)

150

Israel Villegas (DOW) vs. Agustin Gonzalez Torres (BW)

157

Leland Payne (BU) vs., Keane Yanez (EC)

165

Gavin Schoff (BW) vs. Dylan Russell (BS)

175

Brayden Sebasty (BU) vs. Josh Patrolia (BW)

190

Lucas Zeiger (BU) vs. Hayden Groth (DOW)

215

Jose Martinez-Vanega (EC) vs. Drew Andersen (BU)

285

Cal Chapman (DOW) vs. Andrew McKee (BW)