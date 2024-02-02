Main entrance to Cass County Administration Building temporarily relocated due to construction Published 2:11 pm Friday, February 2, 2024

CASS COUNTY — Those visiting the Cass County Administration Building will need to enter via a different door than usual beginning Monday, Feb. 5.

Typically, guests enter the building on the east side of the annex, under the green awning labeled “Cass County Building.” This entrance will be closed for approximately six weeks as construction continues in the historic courthouse and adjoining restrooms, and visitors will be asked to enter via the next set of double doors, located toward the north end of the annex on the same side of the building.

A ramp will be installed to ensure the building is ADA accessible, and all offices and departments will continue to operate during normal business hours. Wayfinding signs will be posted to help visitors navigate the building.

The construction is the latest in an ongoing effort to reestablish the historic courthouse at 120 N. Broadway as the central hub for Cass County’s administrative offices. Built in 1899, the building has served as an icon for the county throughout the majority of its history, but has been vacant since the relocation of the Law & Courts building in 2003.

Upon completion, the renovated structure will house the offices of the Cass County Administrator, Clerk/Register, Treasurer, Equalization, Veterans’ Affairs, Geographic Information Systems, and Information Technology, as well as chambers for the Board of Commissioners. These offices are currently housed in the annex, which is connected to the historic courthouse.

More information about the courthouse construction, including progress photos and financial updates, can be found at casscountymi.org/1385/Historic-Courthouse-Project.