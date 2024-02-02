Edwardsburg sweeps visiting Three Rivers Published 10:40 pm Friday, February 2, 2024

EDWARDSBURG — Host Edwardsburg rolled to a pair of Wolverine Conference victories Friday night.

The Edwardsburg girls basketball team blanked visiting Three Rivers 19-0 in the opening quarter on its way to a 62-16 victory. The Eddies jumped out to a 16-6 first-quarter lead on the Wildcats in the second half of the doubleheader and went on to win 44-26.

Girls Basketball

The Eddies (9-6, 6-3 Wolverine) held Three Rivers (3-9, 1-7 Wolverine) to 10 first-half points.

Edwardsburg led 39-10 at the intermission and opened up a 54-14 lead through three quarters.

The entire fourth quarter was played with a running clock.

Maddie Pobuda and Chloe Baker both scored 12 points to lead the Eddies, who also got nine points from Shelby Laubach and eight points from Mya Eberlein.

Lanie Glass had nine points to pace Three Rivers.

Boys Basketball

After falling behind by 10 points, Three Rivers (2-12, 0-8 Wolverine) tried to make a run at the Eddies in the second quarter.

Three Rivers cut the Edwardsburg lead to 23-15, but could not keep up the momentum in the second half.

The Eddies (7-6, 7-3 Wolverine) took a 34-20 lead into the fourth quarter and then outscored the Wildcats 10-6 to earn the victory.

Brody Schimpa had 18 points to lead Edwardsburg, which also got 11 points from Zeke Pegura.

Lamonta Stone led Three Rivers with seven points.