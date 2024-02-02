Brandywine sweeps Bucks in Lakeland action Published 5:06 pm Friday, February 2, 2024

NILES — The No. 2-ranked Brandywine girls basketball team locked up at least a share of the Lakeland Conference championship with a 55-39 win over visiting Buchanan Thursday night.

The Bobcats made it a clean sweep as the boys basketball team rolled to a 65-35 victory over the Bucks.

Girls Basketball

Buchanan (6-6, 4-2 Lakeland) have been struggling to find a third scoring option this season.

The Bucks continued that struggle against Brandywine as LaBria Austin and Alyssa Carson combined for 35 of the team’s 39 points.

The Bobcats (12-0, 6-0 Lakeland) took advantage of that by applying defensive pressure from end to end and forcing someone other than Austin and Carson to try to get off shots.

Brandywine grabbed a 10-point lead (22-12) after the opening quarter, which it stretched to 34-21 by halftime. The game was tied at 7-7 in the first quarter before an 11-0 run by the Bobcats gave them control.

Austin tried to keep the Bucks in the contest in the second half, and finished the night with a game-high 24 points. Carson added 11 points, but it just was not enough to overcome the balanced Brandywine offense.

In the third quarter, the Bobcats nearly doubled their lead over the Bucks before settling for a 48-26 lead heading into the final eight minutes of play. Brandywine led by 24 points at one point in the second half.

Ellie Knapp, despite not being at 100 percent, led the Bobcats with 14 points. Miley Young added 11 points and Kadence Brumitt 10 points.

Brandywine hits the road for its next game as it travels to Vicksburg to face the 10-2 Bulldogs.

Boys Basketball

The No. 3-ranked Bobcats completed the season sweep of Buchanan, which like the girls team, is searching for more offense.

The Bucks (4-11, 0-7 Lakeland) have lost six consecutive games in which they scored 40 or less points in four of them.

Brandywine held Buchanan to nine points in the first half as it sprinted out to a 17-point (26-9) advantage at the break.

The Bobcats (13-2, 5-1 Lakeland) increased its lead to 48-21 after three quarters, and outscored Buchanan 39-26 in the second half to earn the 30-point win.

Nylen Goins had a big night for the Bobcats with a game-21 point. Byron Linley added 17 points.

Preston Payne and Matt Trigg both finished with nine points.

The Bobcats host Bronson in a non-conference contest Monday night. The Bucks return to action Tuesday when it hosts Constantine in a non-league game.