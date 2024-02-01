Roadrunners sweep Glen Oaks to improve league records Published 10:59 pm Thursday, February 1, 2024

DOWAGIAC — The Southwestern Michigan College women’s and men’s basketball teams continue to claw their way toward the top of the Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference standings.

The Roadrunners swept visiting Glen Oaks Community College at the 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse Wednesday night.

The SMC women’s basketball team used a 30-point second quarter to erase a slow start in its 89-46 in over the Vikings. The win improved the Roadrunners to 17-3 overall 3-2 overall, which leave SMC in third place in the conference standings, two games back of undefeated Kellogg Community College.

The Roadrunner men’s basketball team won its third straight game — all in the Western Conference — to improve to 12-8 overall and 3-2 in conference play. Southwestern Michigan is tied for second place with Kellogg and Glen Oaks, who are all behind undefeated Kalamazoo Valley Community College.

Women’s basketball

Sophomore Cameron Thomas led SMC with 22 points, nine rebounds and three steals, while Macey Laubach (Edwardsburg) added 17 points and six rebounds. Ariana Lemons (Michigan City) came off the bench to score 15 points and college a game-high 22 rebounds. Niles’ Amara Palmer finished the night with 12 points, four steals and three assists.

Sarah DeKoning led the Vikings with 15 points.

Men’s Basketball

Prince Adams (Evanston, Illinois) scored 20 points, grabbed six rebounds, had four assists and three steals to lead the Roadrunner, who led 34-28 at halftime.

Both teams scored 42 points in the second half.

Mari Nichols (Niles) and Mikel Forrest (Niles) both finished with 15 points. Rashawn Bost (Evanston, Illinois) contributed 14 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists.

Both teams hit the road Saturday as they head to Benton Harbor to face rival Lake Michigan College in a Western Conference doubleheader.