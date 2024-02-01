Anthony P. Jones Published 2:24 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

Sept. 22, 1992-Jan. 29, 2024

Anthony Paul Jones, 31, of Chicago, died Jan. 29, 2024.

Tony Jones’ life began Sept. 22, 1992, in Aurora, Illinois the youngest of four boys born to Kevin and Margarita Jones. He married Marissa Rivera on Aug. 22, 2020, in their back yard in Chicago, followed by a ceremony and reception with family and friends on May 14, 2022.

Tony met the love of his life, Marissa Rivera, as a freshman, while attending Notre Dame where they graduated together in 2015. He loved hunting, football, golfing, enjoying great food with the spiciest hot sauce and painting Bob Ross style, which was his most recent passion. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends playing video games and attending concerts, especially “Portugal. The Man” concerts. Tony was a cancer survivor and believed in living life to the fullest. Tony loved Jesus and followed his example by being generous, helpful and loving everyone, especially his family.

Tony will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by wife, Marissa Rivera of Chicago; fur babies, Mickey, Lola, Chicken, Artie, Leo and Pluto; his father Kevin Jones; two brothers, Andrew David Jones, Kevin Casey Jones; grandmother, Barbara Jones; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Margarita Jones; his brother William Jones; paternal grandfather, William Earl Jones; maternal grandparents, Bernadino and Angelina Bello.

Family and friends will gather Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. followed by music and a rosary starting at 7 p.m. in Wagner ,Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis. The family will observe a Funeral Mass at St. Ann Catholic Church, 421 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, at 11 a.m.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Tony be made to your local homeless shelter, animal shelter or American Cancer Society.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly