Wildcats fall to White PIgeon in Southwest 10 contest Published 8:45 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024

MARCELLUS — Despite getting 20 points from both Nathan Mihills and Beau Ferguson, host Marcellus was defeated by White Pigeon 76-59 in Southwest 10 Conference action Tuesday night.

The Chiefs got off to a quick start as the scored 25 points in the opening quarter to take an 11-point lead over the Wildcats.

Marcellus (4-7, 4-5 Southwest 10) trailed White Pigeon 41-26 at halftime, but outscored the Chiefs 20-13 in the third quarter to make it 54-46 heading into the final eight minutes of play.

Mihills finished the night with seven rebounds, while Ferguson had three rebounds and three assists.

Parker Adams added 15 points, eight rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals.