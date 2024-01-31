Southwestern men topple Ancilla College 70-58 Published 5:20 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

DOWAGIAC — A 37-point second half led host Southwestern Michigan College to a 70-58 Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference men’s basketball victory Monday night.

The win squared the Roadrunners’ conference record at 2-2, while it improved their overall record to 11-8. Southwestern Michigan has now won two straight heading into Wednesday night’s league contest against Glen Oaks Community College at the 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse.

The Roadrunners held a 33-30 halftime advantage over the Chargers. Southwestern Michigan took control of the contest in the second half behind the play of Prince Adams (Evanston, Illinois), who had 2 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks.

Rodell Davis Jr. (Glenview, Illinois) provided plenty of offensive punch for the Roadrunners with his game-high 21 points. Niles’ Mari Nichols also played a key role with 16 points.

Southwestern Michigan shot well from both the field and the 3-point line. The Roadrunners were 25-of-50 overall (50 percent) and 14-of-23 from beyond the arc (60.9 percent). Southwestern Michigan also dominated the glass as it outrebounded Ancilla College 39-29.