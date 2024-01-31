SMC’s Heath picks up another MCCAA award

Published 5:28 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

By Scott Novak

DOWAGIAC — Former Brandywine standout Hunter Heath, who was named the Michigan Community College Athletic Association’s Outstanding Wrestler of the Year after helping lead Southwestern Michigan College to the league championship last Saturday, has received yet another honor.

Heath, a sophomore who is 26-2 this season, was named the MCCAA Wrestler of the Week.

Heath, who captured the 165-pound league title in Port Huron, is ranked No. 10 nationally.

Heath is the sixth SMC wrestler to receive the MCCAA Wrestler of the Week award this season, and his second of the 2023-24 campaign.

