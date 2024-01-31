Round Barn Public House to launch breakfast menu Published 4:17 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

BARODA — An area restaurant will soon be providing guests with a tasty way to kick-start their weekends.

Round Barn Brewery and Public House has announced it will be serving breakfast starting Saturday, Feb. 17. Breakfast service will be available from 8 to 11:30 a.m. every Saturday and Sunday. The menu will feature locally sourced, farm-fresh dishes that celebrate the season’s flavors, including eggs benedict, lemon ricotta blueberry pancakes, French toast and more.

The menu also includes a selection of handcrafted breakfast cocktails, from classic mimosas to Bloody Mary flight and Forté coffee mixed with Round Barn cream.

“We are excited to introduce breakfast at the Public House, offering our guests a new and delicious way to savor their weekends,” says Matt Moersch, CEO and owner of Moersch Hospitality Group. “Our commitment to providing exceptional food and beverages remains unwavering, and we look forward to welcoming our guests to breakfast.”

Plans for the Round Barn’s Niles location continue to move forward. In October 2023, it received site plan approval to begin developing a restaurant and tasting room at 501 Grant St.

The property has a 61-space parking lot, with a property capacity estimated to be between 180 to 220 guests. In addition, the project is expected to create 40 to 50 jobs in the community. Originally constructed in 1953 and located on the corner of Grant and Lincoln, the former church features vaulted ceilings, high arches, and stained glass. Moersch said Round Barn has already invested more than $20,000 into the project and believes the unique space is the ideal location for guests to gather and experience Round Barn’s highly acclaimed brand of hospitality. Moersch hopes to open Grant Street Pub in the summer of 2024.