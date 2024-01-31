Lakeshore gets past Dowagiac 46-34 Published 11:34 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024

DOWAGIAC — Two of southwest Michigan’s best boys basketball programs, which are struggling this season, squared off for the 101st time Tuesday night.

Visiting Lakeshore and Dowagiac are both under .500 this season, but when these two rivals get together records are meaningless.

The Lancers (5-7) used a 25-point second half to knock off Dowagiac 46-34, as the Chieftains drop to 6-8 overall.

Dowagiac led 9-8 after one quarter, while Lakeshore took a 21-19 lead into the locker room at the intermission.

The Lancers outscored Dowagiac 25-15 in the second half to earn the victory and gave Lakeshore back-to-back wins for the first time this season. The Lancers were coming off a 55-50 win over arch rival St. Joseph on Friday night.

Gianni Villalobos led Dowagiac with 10 points as he was the only Chieftain player to reach double figures. Dowagiac also got nine points from Braylon Wade and eight points from Brayden Diaz.

Jack Carlisle and Zach Ort both scored 13 points to lead the Lancers.

Dowagiac returns to Lakeland Conference play Friday night as it hits the road to face No, 2-ranked Benton Harbor.