Chieftains finish second at Cheer by the Pier Published 8:10 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

ST. JOSEPH — The Dowagiac Competitive Cheer team finished runner-up at the Cheer by the Pier hosted by St. Joseph High School Monday night.

The Chieftains posted season-high scores in all three rounds of the competition.

Lakeshore captured the team championship.

Dowagiac will now turn its focus to the SAC/Lakeland Championships at Parchment High School Thursday night.

The Chieftains will then wrap up the 2023-24 season by hosting the February Frenzy Feb. 8 and traveling to Berrien Springs for Rock The House Feb. 13.