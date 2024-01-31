Boys. Roundup: Brandywine holds off Eddies; Bucks fall to New Buffalo Published 11:14 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024

NILES — The No. 2-ranked Brandywine boys basketball team held off a second-half challenge from Edwardsburg to improve to 12-2 on the season Tuesday night.

The Bobcats raced out to a 19-5 lead after one quarter and led by 11 points (31-20) at halftime before the Eddies came storming back in the final 16 minutes of play.

Edwardsburg (6-6) outscored Brandywine 26-19 in the second half, but could not overcome its first-half deficit in a 50-46 non-conference setback.

In New Buffalo, visiting Buchanan led after one quarter, but could not keep pace with the Bison in a 37-33 non-conference loss.

Edwardsburg at Brandywine

The Bobcats used a balanced scoring attack against the Eddies to pick up the victory.

Byron Linley had 12 points for Brandywine, which also got 10 points each from Jamier Palmer and Nylen Goins. Jaremiah Palmer added nine points.

Trailing 31-20 at the break, the Eddies held Brandywine to six points in the third quarter while scoring 14 of their own to cut the deficit to 37-34 by the end of the period.

The Bobcats made 5-of-6 free throws in the fourth quarter to keep Edwardsburg at bay.

Brody Schimpa scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Eddies, who also got 10 points from Zeke Pegura.

Brandywine hosts arch rival Buchanan in Lakeland Conference action Thursday, while Edwardsburg will host Three Rivers in a Wolverine Conference clash Friday night.

Buchanan at New Buffalo

The Bucks (4-10) struggled to find its offense Tuesday night against New Buffalo as they scored just eight points in the first half, including a single point in the second quarter.

The Bison (7-7) trailed Buchanan 7-5 after one quarter, but led 14-8 at halftime. New Buffalo extended its lead to 26-17 after three quarters.

Jake Franklin had 12 points to pace the Bucks, while Matt Trigg finished with 11 points.

Sam Tripp and Luccis Forker both had eight points for New Buffalo.