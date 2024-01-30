Robert Czarnecki Published 12:13 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Aug. 12. 1939-Jan. 28, 2024

Robert William “Bob” Czarnecki, 84, of Cassopolis, formerly of Chicago, died peacefully Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 in the comfort of his family’s presence.

His life began Aug. 12, 1939, in Chicago Illinois, the second of two children born to William Eugene and Stephanie (Kowalski) Czarnecki.

Robert served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps. He retired from IBEW Local #134 where he worked for forty-three years.

Bob will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by one daughter, Lisa Czarnecki of Cassopolis; one son Michael Czarnecki; and a niece and a nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Eugene Czarnecki; his daughter Kathleen Czarnecki; and his son-in-law Larry Piasecki.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Bob be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital at St.Jude.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com