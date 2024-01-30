Rangers rout Comstock 50-20 to stay in thick of Southwest 10 race Published 8:44 am Tuesday, January 30, 2024

COMSTOCK — With teams about to head into the final month of the regular season, every game is important if it is chasing a conference championship.

Vising Cassopolis kept its Southwest 10 Conference title hopes alive with a 50-20 rout of Comstock in a makeup game Monday night.

The Rangers are chasing Centreville (9-0). Cassopolis moved into a second-place tie with Hartford with its victory against the Colts. Both teams are now 7-2 in league play. White Pigeon is a game further back at 6-3.

The Rangers and Chiefs are scheduled to square off in White Pigeon Thursday night.

Monday night, Cassopolis led 29-10 at halftime and then shut out the Colts (13-0) in the third quarter to turn the game into a rout.

Kenny May led the Rangers with 14 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and three steals. Malachi Ward added 12 points and four steals. Jadyn Brown finished the night with nine points, nine rebounds and five steals.

On Saturday night, Cassopolis traveled south of the border to take on South Bend Clay.

Clay scored 23 or more points in three of the four quarters to defeat the Rangers 90-49.

Brown had 23 points, five rebounds and three steals for the Rangers, who also got 12 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals from May.