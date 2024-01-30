Niles teams fall in bracket play at Huskie Invitational Published 9:18 am Tuesday, January 30, 2024

KALAMAZOO — The Niles boys and girls bowling teams both qualified for bracket play at the Huskie Invitational hosted by Portage Northern Sunday.

The Vikings boys’ team qualified third after rolling two regular games and eight Baker games out of 14 teams.

The Vikings’ Brad Archer came out of the qualifying round with the third highest series at 415 with high games of 204 and 211.

In bracket play, Niles was defeated by Wayland Union.

Niles also had Adam Jackson with a 351 series, Hunter Kater with a 343 series, Trayvon Wylie with a 337 series and Shawn Adkins with a 329 series.

The Vikings girls’ team finished sixth out of 10 teams after the qualifying round. Miley Kater had the third highest series with a 335, which included games of 167 and 168.

Niles faces No. 3 seeded Coloma and were defeated by the Comets in bracket play.

The Vikings also got a 330 series from Haven Baker, A 251 series from Alexis Kidwell, a 229 series from Josslyn Maples and a 153 series from Shania Whitlow.

Niles returns to Wolverine Conference action Wednesday as it hosts Plainwell at Joey Armadillo’s. Bowling is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.