Niles man who tried to choke wife gets jail, probation Published 3:18 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

NILES — A Niles man was sentenced to jail and probation Monday in Berrien County Trial Court for attempting to choke his wife.

Anthony Allen Marzolo, 41, of Niles, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace reduced from assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and was sentenced to 18 months probation, 30 days in jail with credit for three days served and $525 in fines and costs.

He was given a concurrent jail term followed by 60 days tether for contempt of court for having contact with the victim via social media. The incident occurred March 8, 2023 in Niles Township.

Berrien County Trial Judge Jennifer Smith said she was concerned not only by his actions at the time of the incident but the fact that he showed up to a court pre-sentence screening interview intoxicated.

“For the court, it’s not just about punishment but making sure she’s safe,” she said.